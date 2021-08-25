 Skip to main content
De Soto football schedule
Aug. 27 at New Lisbon

Sept. 3 Riverdale

Sept. 10 at Boscobel

Sept. 17 Hillsboro

Sept. 24 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca

Oct. 1 at Highland

Oct. 8 at Ithaca

Oct. 15 at Royall

