 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
De Soto softball schedule
0 comments

De Soto softball schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 29 Weston

May 3 Wauzeka-Steuben

May 4 at La Farge

May 10 Seneca

May 13 Kickapoo

May 17 North Crawford

May 20 Ithaca

May 24 at Weston

May 27 at Wauzeka-Steuben

May 28 La Farge

June 1 at Seneca

June 3 at Kickapoo

June 7 at North Crawford

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News