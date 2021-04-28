De Soto track schedule Apr 28, 2021 36 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save De Soto track scheduleMay 3 at North CrawfordJune 1 at KickapooJune 7 Championship at Kickapoo 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Spring sports preview: De Soto track excited to compete again 36 min ago The De Soto track team may lack numbers, but that hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm for the season, especially since they didn’t have one in 2020.