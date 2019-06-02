Bangor
Bangor Garden Club: Meets the second Monday of each month at the First Responders Building in Bangor (when not on garden tours). Contact: Peg Culpitt, 608-269-0277.
La Crosse
Hill and Valley Garden Club: Meets at 1:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, except January. Dues are $20 annually. Contact: Kathy Casberg, 608-788-2404 or crashbergs@aol.com
Sparta
Tilling Thyme Garden Club: Meets the second Monday of each month, March-December. Contact: Contact: Kristin Nussdorfer, 608-633-1002 or kknussdorfer@gmail.com
Don't see your club?
Help the Tribune update our list of Coulee Region garden clubs! To add your club's information, email Avery Wehrs at awehrs@lacrossetribune.com.
