Gundersen Health System births
Gundersen Health System births

March 16, 2021

A daughter was born to Brittney (Hepp) and Peter Nestingen of Chaseburg.

March 18, 2021

A son was born to Natasha (Sherman) and Kevin Roesler of Coon Valley.

A daughter was born to Taree (Campbell) and Travis Ryan of Viola.

March 20, 2021

A daughter was born to Amy (Catalano) and Tyler Dvorak of Viola.

March 24, 2021

A daughter was born to Jennifer (Parker) and Joseph Jandt of West Salem.

A daughter was born to Maria Ewing and Jacob Husom of Richland Center.

March 30, 2021

A son was born to Jordyn (Skrede) and Steven Vesbach of La Farge.

March 31, 2021

A daughter was born to Ashley (Rose) and Anthony Ostricki of Genoa.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Correction

A story in Saturday’s Tribune about the arrest of Antjuano Green had incorrect information about the location of an alleged drug transaction. …

