In January 1814, Denmark ceded Norway to Sweden, thus ending 434 years of union between Norway and Denmark. The Norwegian Constitution was signed on May 16th, 1814, and was ratified by Christian Frederik on May 17th. To this day, May 17th is celebrated as the Norwegian National Day, thus Syttende Mai, the day Norway achieved independence from Denmark. Christian Fredrick was elected King, however, on July 27, 1814, the Swedes attacked and Norway was forced to surrender. The union was formally dissolved in 1905, when Norway on June 7th declared itself independent of Sweden.

Before the arrival of the first white settlers, the land that is now Westby was the hunting grounds of the Winnebago Indians. In 1848, walking from Genoa, WI to the prairie later called Coon Prairie, Gullord was the first Norwegian settler to make this area home. Norwegian settlers started coming to Southwestern Wisconsin when brother sent for brother and father sent for son making Wisconsin one of the largest Norwegian settlements in the United States. In 1879, The Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul & Pacific Railroad established a local depot stop and named it Westby Station in honor of Ole T. Westby, a local Civil War hero. Westby was incorporated in 1896 as a village and in 1920 became the City of Westby.

The Norwegian immigrants brought the tradition of celebrating Syttende Mai with them to America and the first Westby Syttende Mai was officially organized and celebrated in 1969. The two-day festival was thanks to the organization Syttende Mai President Polly Rude along with board members David Vosseteig, James Weber, David Turner, Margaret Gulsvig, Marlowe Nelson, Larry Anderson and Ella Anderson. Fifty-five years later the celebration continues to grow and attract Norwegians and non-Norwegians alike.

Westby Syttende Mai Facebook page