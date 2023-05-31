Wednesday, May 31
Loggers vs. Waterloo Bucks, 6:35 p.m., Copeland Park and Event Center, 800 Copeland Ave., La Crosse.
Wednesday Dance Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Harry J Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., La Crosse. $8. 608-781-2122.
Thursday, June 1
Common Scams & Fraud, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., Onalaska Public Library, 741 Oak Ave. S., Onalaska. 608-399-3383.
Common Scams & Fraud, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Hazel Brown Leicht Library, 702 Industrial Drive, West Salem. 608-399-3383.
Moon Tunes: Tom Wopat, 5 to 9 p.m., Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse.
Loggers vs. Waterloo Bucks, 6:35 p.m., Copeland Park and Event Center, 800 Copeland Ave., La Crosse.
People are also reading…
Friday, June 2
First Friday Downtown Art Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., River City Gallery, 321 Main St., La Crosse. 608-709-8458.
Artist Reception/First Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., Pump House Regional Arts Center, 119 King St., La Crosse. 608-785-1434.
Blackhawk, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Beaver Bottoms Saloon, 98 Main St., Fountain.
Buck Hollow Band, 7 to 11 p.m., American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. 608-385-3476.
Harper and Midwest Kind, 7 to 10 p.m., Leo & Leona’s Tavern, Leo & Leona’s Dance Hall & Tavern, W1436 Highway 33, Newburg Corners. 608452-3637.
theyself, 7 to 11 p.m., Island City Brewing Company, 65 E. Front St., Winona.
Branded, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2, Pearl St. Brewery, 1401 St. Andrew St., La Crosse.
Nick Foytik, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2, High Court Pub, 109 Parkway Ave. N., Lanesboro.
Abby Spencer, 8 p.m. to midnight, The Fob Irish Pub, 406 N. Washington St., Melrose.
Bear Creek Band w/Paige Lee, 8 p.m. to midnight, Robins Nest Bar & Grill, 328 Goddard St., La Crosse. 608-784-4847.
Saturday, June 3
La Crosse Bacon Fest, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Copeland Park & Events Center, 800 Copeland Ave., La Crosse. $20 to $45.
Beers and Bluegrass: Pert’ Near Sandstone and Charlie Parr, 4 to 8 p.m., Island City Brewing Company, 65 E. Front St., Winona.
Kids’ Night!, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, N4985 County Road M, West Salem. $16. 608-786-1525.
Live in Viroqua: Armchair Boogie with Friend Dog, 6 to 10 p.m., 100 N. Main St., Viroqua.
Timmer’s Fest 2023: The Remainders, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Timmer’s 10 Mile Pub, W4516 Eddie Ave., La Crosse.
Tom Wopat, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Leo & Leona’s Dance Hall & Tavern, W1436 Highway 33, Newburg Corners. 608-452-3637.
Sunday, June 4
Champion Lions Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse. $8. 608-386-1854.
Stacy Steven Hanson with members of Red Sky Warning and special guests Andy Hughes and Payton Eilers, 3 to 6 p.m., Leo & Leona’s Dance Hall & Tavern, W1436 Highway 33, Newburg Corners. 608-452-3637.
Nick Foytik, 4 to 8 p.m., Footjoy Farm, 407 Central Drive, Cashton.
Monday, June 5
La Crosse Loggers vs. Rochester Honkers, 6:35 p.m., Copeland Park and Event Center, 800 Copeland Ave., La Crosse.
Tuesday, June 6
Fury in Few, 6 to 10 p.m., The Warehouse, 328 Pearl St., La Crosse.
Wednesday, June 7
Breakfast Optimist Club Meeting, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry St., La Crosse. 608-788-4104.
The Blind Boys of Alabama, 8 p.m. to midnight, Historic Temple Theatre of Viroqua, 116 N. Main St., Viroqua.
For more information on any of these events, go to lacrossetribune.com/events. To submit an event to the Tribune’s online and print calendar, go to lacrossetribune.com/events and click the “Create an Event” button.