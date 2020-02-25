La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Accused

Quintin A. Stello, 29, Sparta, was charged with substantial battery intending bodily harm, battery and misdemeanor bail jumping in one complaint and felony bail jumping and possession of THC in a second. Stello threw things at a woman May 20, 2019, hitting her in the ankle and causing a laceration that needed stitches, according to the complaint. Stello had marijuana in his vehicle Sunday when he was pulled over for speeding and first-offense drunken driving, according to the other complaint.

John T. Harrelson, 34, no permanent address, was charged with stalking. Harrelson repeatedly texted and called a woman during the last week and showed up at her home, violating terms of his probation prohibiting him from contacting her, according to the complaint.

Anthony A. Fry, 20, was charged with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. On Sunday, Fry argued with a woman, slapping her and holding her down, according to the criminal complaint.

