La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday:

Crystal J. Johnson, 43, Onalaska, was charged with a felony count of operating while under the influence, her sixth offense, as well as operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, and two misdemeanors for operating while revoked and for violation of a court ordered ignition interlock device. Johnson was pulled over by Onalaska police on the night of May 7 after a report of a possible intoxicated driver leaving the American Legion in Onalaska. Johnson was issued a $2,500 cash bond with conditions of absolute sobriety and no driving.

Pallace E. Buckhanan, 39, La Crosse, was charged with a felony for strangulation and suffocation, as well as two misdemeanors for battery and disorderly conduct. The criminal complaint states that Buckhanan attempted to strangle her girlfriend during a domestic dispute. Buckhanan was released on a $1,500 signature bond with the condition of no contact with the girlfriend.