La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
  • Updated
The following people were charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday:

Crystal J. Johnson, 43, Onalaska, was charged with a felony count of operating while under the influence, her sixth offense, as well as operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, and two misdemeanors for operating while revoked and for violation of a court ordered ignition interlock device. Johnson was pulled over by Onalaska police on the night of May 7 after a report of a possible intoxicated driver leaving the American Legion in Onalaska. Johnson was issued a $2,500 cash bond with conditions of absolute sobriety and no driving.

Pallace E. Buckhanan, 39, La Crosse, was charged with a felony for strangulation and suffocation, as well as two misdemeanors for battery and disorderly conduct. The criminal complaint states that Buckhanan attempted to strangle her girlfriend during a domestic dispute. Buckhanan was released on a $1,500 signature bond with the condition of no contact with the girlfriend.

Lindsay R. Schara, 41, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, and three misdemeanors for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping after being arrested for a neighborhood dispute where officers found 0.6 grams of heroin and needles in Schara's purse. Schara was released on a $1,500 signature bond with no contact, alcohol or drug conditions.

