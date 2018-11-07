The following people appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Accused
Tara A. Hoffman, 40, of 1310 Gohres St., was charged Wednesday with uttering a forgery. Hoffman stole personal checks from her parents and cashed several of them at a local store, according to the criminal complaint.
Ontario D. Lowery, 39, no permanent address, was charged Wednesday with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Lowery, who has been convicted of battery, theft and drug distribution, fired a gun during an argument at the Old Style Inn in May, according to the criminal complaint.
Nicholas Adam Parker, 22, of Onalaska, was charged Wednesday with false imprisonment, domestic abuse. Parker was arrested after a dispute involving his girlfriend, who alleges that Parker tore up two of her sweatshirts and blocked the door so that she could not leave her bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.
