La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

Accused

Steven Coey, 47, of La Crosse was charged Tuesday with felony bail jumping. Police found Coey June 4 in the presence of an individual with whom he had a no-contact order.

Vincent Ott, 31, of La Crosse was charged Tuesday with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping for new crimes, both as a repeater. Ott was found with 1.9 grams of heroin and used needles in his vehicle June 29.