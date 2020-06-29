La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Accused
Steven Coey, 47, of La Crosse was charged Tuesday with felony bail jumping. Police found Coey June 4 in the presence of an individual with whom he had a no-contact order.
Vincent Ott, 31, of La Crosse was charged Tuesday with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping for new crimes, both as a repeater. Ott was found with 1.9 grams of heroin and used needles in his vehicle June 29.
