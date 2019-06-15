The following people appeared Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Accused
Greg M. Porter, 32, no permanent address, was charged with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police arrested Porter after receiving a report about him “possibly being verbally abusive to his girlfriend,” and after Porter spat towards police and threatened to hit them, according to the criminal complaint.
Sophia E. Stilin, 18, Caledonia, Minn., was charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Stilin, who was sitting in a vehicle, after seeing a “marijuana grinder in plain sight” and smelling marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.
