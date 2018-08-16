The following people appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Accused
Shayla Goetzka, 28, of 511 Cass St. was charged Thursday with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Goetzka was found with a marijuana pipe, glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and a marijuana grinder during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Todd Monty, 42, of 1327 George St. was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked due to OWI. Two tablets of Alprazolam and 0.2 grams of methamphetamine were found in Monty’s car, according to the complaint.
Tirzah Anglin, 24, of 907 Main St. was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A search of Anglin’s backpack revealed glass pipes, and two gem bags with methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Ryan Winchel, 28, of Hillsboro was charged Thursday with second degree sexual assault. The victim was heavily intoxicated and unable to consent and had visible injuries, according to the complaint.
William VanLone, 43, of 3643 Mormon Coulee Road was charged Thursday with uttering a forgery as a repeat offender. VanLone attempted to cash checks totaling over $15,000 at multiple locations on July 31, according to the complaint.
