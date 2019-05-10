The following people appeared Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Accused

Theodore R. Sharkey, 68, of La Crosse was charged Friday with two counts of uttering a forgery. Sharkey was arrested after he used worthless checks to buy groceries, according to the criminal complaint.

Gerard D. Phillips, 17, of La Crosse was charged Friday with retail theft (party to a crime). Phillips was arrested after stealing more than $1,000 worth of cigarettes and alcohol from the Walmart on Mormon Coulee Road, according to the criminal complaint.

Russell Ehlo, 32, of Holmen was charged Friday with delivery of methamphetamine (party to a crime), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of obstructing an officer. Ehlo was arrested after a confidential informant helped authorities determine that he was trafficking drugs from a home on Oepka Street, according to the criminal complaint.

