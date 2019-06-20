The following people appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
ACCUSED
Ashley E. Beach, 35, Dakota, Minn., was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Beach after discovering less than two grams of meth, heroin residue and a Suboxone strip, according to the criminal complaint.
Jason S. Frentzel, 45, of La Crosse was charged Wednesday with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police discovered about 6.5 grams of meth while arresting Frentzel for warrants from La Crosse and Barron County for child support, according to the criminal complaint.
Kyle C. Staples, 23, of La Crosse was charged Wednesday with felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Staples for several warrants, according to the criminal complaint.
James P. ONeill, 65, of Hortonville was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, both fourth offenses. Police arrested ONeill after failing a field sobriety test and refusing to provide a preliminary breath test, according to the criminal complaint.
While investigating a separate matter, police caught Cassandra R. Johnson, 29, and Michael D. Hemker, 30, both of La Crosse, in possession of about 0.5 grams of what police believe to be heroin near 1318 Fifth Ave. S., according to the criminal complaint. Johnson was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver heroin, as a party to a crime, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, a repeat offender. Hemker was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotic drugs, as a party to a crime and a repeat offender.
