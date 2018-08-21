The following people appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Accused
Jesse A.T. Williams, 32, of 1421 Charles St. was charged Monday with felony strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as domestic abuse offenses. Williams strangled and attempted to restrain a woman against her will on Saturday, according to the complaint.
Melanie L. Sampson, 39, of Chaseburg was charged Monday as a fugitive. Sampson was being held on a warrant from Winona County, where she was wanted for giving false information to a police officer, according to the complaint.
Deandre D. Owens, 29, of 1413 Caledonia St. was charged Monday as a fugitive. Owens was being held on a warrant from Winnebago County in Illinois, where he was wanted for felony aggravated fleeing a police officer, according to the complaint.
Patrick C. Emmer, 30, of 1710 La Crescent St., No. 107, was charged Monday with felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Emmer was arrested Sunday on a warrant and was found with a knife and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Amanda M. LeJeune, 20, of 3110 Robin Hood Drive, was charged Monday with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. LeJeune was found Saturday with baggies of meth and heroin in a La Crosse hotel room in violation of her bond, according to the complaint.
Jeramia P. Stankey, 24, of Harshaw, Wis., was charged Monday with misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine, narcotic drugs and THC. During a traffic stop Saturday in Holmen, Stankey was found in possession of meth, oxycodone and marijuana in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
