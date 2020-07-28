La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Accused
- Chad Oehler, 40, of La Crosse was charged July 28 with theft by contractor. Oehler is accused of cashing a check for $4,500 despite not doing the driveway paving he was hired and paid to do, according to the complaint.
- Tyler Yogmas, 33, of La Crosse was charged July 28 with knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended and causing great bodily harm and possessing an illegally obtained prescription. Yogmas crossed the centerline June 6 on Hwy. 16 in the town of Medary and hit another vehicle, causing injury to the leg of the driver, and had a bottle of pills not prescribed to him in the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
- Holton Carter Jr. was charged July 28 with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct. Carter is accused of choking a woman and attempting to strangle her June 28, according to the criminal complaint.
- Almondo Baker, 40, of La Crosse was charged July 28 with felony bail jumping-new crimes; misdemeanor battery-domestic abuse with infliction of physical pain or injury, and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, all as a repeater. Baker punched a woman in the jaw July 26 while out on felony bond, according to the criminal complaint.
- Tanner Olds, 27, of Onalaska was charged July 28 with felony bail jumping-new crimes, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-second offense; possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olds was stopped for driving erratically July 27 and was deemed to be intoxicated, in addition to having a dab pen in his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
