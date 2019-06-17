The following people appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Accused
Danielle G. Steffes, 39, of Winona, Minn., was charged Monday as a fugitive and with three counts of uttering a forgery. Police arrested Steffes after she provided forged checks to pay for her room at La Crosse’s GrandStay Hotel & Suites and Gundersen Hotel and Suites, according to the criminal complaint.
Amber N. Halverson, 31, of La Crosse was charged Monday with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they stopped Halverson, who was walking on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue South, and arrested her for two active La Crosse County warrants. During the arrest, police found about 0.7 grams of a brown powdery substance, as well as a pipe used to smoke meth, according to the criminal complaint.
John T. Harrelson, 34, no permanent address, was charged Monday with two counts of felony bail jumping. Police arrested Harrelson for violating two no-contact conditions, police said. Harrelson was drinking alcohol with the person he was to have no contact with, according to the criminal complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.