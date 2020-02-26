La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Accused

Kaila M. Hying, 19, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and possession of an illegally obtained prescription. Hying had a trazadone pill when she was arrested Monday on a warrant, according to the criminal complaint.

Abram J. Bruguier, 36, Lower Brule, S.D., was charged with being a fugitive. Bruguier was wanted in Rock County, Minn., for gross misdemeanor domestic assault, according to the complaint.

Stephen W. Hoffman, 33, Dallas, was charged with being a fugitive. Hoffman was wanted in Tarrant County, Texas, for theft, according to the complaint.

Eric M. Stevens, 48, Onalaska, was charged with felony bail jumping and retail theft. Stevens stole a pair of gloves Tuesday from a Rose Street Kwik Trip in violation of a felony bond forbidding new crimes, according to the criminal complaint.

