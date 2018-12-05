The following people appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday.
Accused
Michael R. Hanson, 31, of Holmen was charged Wednesday with false imprisonment (domestic abuse). During an argument Tuesday, Hanson blocked his girlfriend from leaving a room, took her car keys and tore the phone from the wall, according to the criminal complaint. She used her cell phone to text a friend, who then called law enforcement.
Jesse Rees Kirk, 40, of 223 Eighth St. N., was charged Wednesday with being a fugitive. Kirk is facing a felony theft charge in Winona County.
Chue Yee Xiong, 30, of 1220 Logan St., was charged Wednesday with robbery with use of force, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Xiong broke into a residence on the 2100 block of Market Street on Nov. 16 and took a PlayStation 3. Witnesses who were in the home say Xiong threatened them with brass knuckles and warned against calling police. A few weeks later, just after midnight Wednesday, Xiong was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police found methamphetamine during a search of his residence, according to the complaint.
Jedd T. Monsoor, 39, of Holmen was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery (intentional bodily harm, domestic abuse). On Nov. 22, law enforcement were dispatched to a residence in Holmen, where a woman said Monsoor had thrown her into a door, according to the criminal complaint. The woman also told police that she tore a ligament in her left thumb during an argument with Monsoor in October.
David A. Fox Jr., 36, of Tomah, was charged Wednesday with being a fugitive. Fox has an outstanding warrant in Shawnee County, Kansas, where he faces charges of aggravated domestic battery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.