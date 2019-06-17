The following people appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
ACCUSED
Trevor A. Midtlien, 27, of La Crosse was charged Tuesday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, each as repeat offender and with a domestic abuse enhancer, and felony bail jumping, a repeat offender. Midtlien’s girlfriend, whose left hand was bleeding, said Midtlien physically and verbally assaulted her after accusing her of taking $80 from him, police said. The victim received medical attention and police arrested Midtlien, according to the criminal complaint.
Steven J. Smith, 39, of La Crosse was charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine, a repeat offender. Police discovered 0.8 grams of a white crystal-like substance in a car Smith was in during a traffic stop, according to the criminal complaint.
