The following people appeared Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Accused:
Joshua P. Tischer, 22, of Galesville, was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping. Tischer stole more than $600 from a house on the 800 block Winneshiek Road, according to the criminal complaint.
Daryl N. Knox, 35, of 1305 S. Sixth St., was charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct (domestic abuse), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse) and felony bail jumping. Knox attacked a woman as she attempted to drive away from a Kwik Trip, pulling her hair and punching her, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael J. Seitz, 36, of Prairie du Chien, was charged Wednesday with driving with a controlled substance in his blood (fifth- or sixth-offense) and driving with his license revoked. Officers stopped Seitz after they saw him roll through a stop sign near the intersection of Sixth and Adams streets, according to the criminal complaint.
Ethan C. Wroblewski, 26, of Stevens Point, was charged Wednesday with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Wroblewski was arrested after striking a man with whom he was having an argument as they drove home from a bar, according to the criminal complaint.
Shakur A. Clayton, 25, no permanent address, was charged Wednesday with burglary of a building or dwelling, obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping. Clayton was arrested after a witness saw him enter a house on the 1400 block of Market Street. Police found Shakur in possession of the homeowner’s ID, $70 in cash, and jewelry, according to the criminal complaint.
Steven L. Sage, 55, no permanent address, was charged Wednesday with stalking, telephone harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sage sent a woman hundreds of texts, some of which included physical threats and derogatory language, and harassed her in front of her residence, according to the criminal complaint.
Anthony K. Rutkowski Jr., 48, of 809 Cass St., was charged Wednesday with driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration (fourth-offense), driving with his license revoked, failure to install an ignition-interlock device and felony bail jumping. Rutkowski was arrested after another driver told police that something had fallen of Rutkowski’s vehicle and struck his own vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
