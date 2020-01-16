La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Accused

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emil J. Guseck, 59, Trempealeau, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Guseck had 3.2 grams of meth Thursday when he was pulled over for driving after his license was suspended, according to the complaint.

Tyrone K. Schara, 39, no permanent address, was charged with disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. Schara hit a woman inside a vehicle Wednesday outside a Kwik Trip in La Crosse, according to the complaint.

Donald E. Norberg II, 39, Sparta, was charged with attempted uttering a forgery as a repeater and party to a crime. Norberg attempted to deposit a check from a dead man’s account Nov. 11, according to the complaint.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0