The following people appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Accused
Joshua G. Berg, 44, of Neenah, Wis., was charged Tuesday with four counts of identity theft for financial gain, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berg violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes Aug. 10, when he was found to have identification for seven different people and a marijuana grinder in his car, according to the complaint.
Steven B. Ledman, 56, of 415 Caledonia St. was charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ledman had 0.2 grams of methamphetamine, 61 50-milligram Trazadone pills, a scale and tinfoil with burnt residue Monday, according to the complaint.
Donald W. Sutherland, 28, of 223 N. Eight St. was charged Tuesday with two counts of felony bail jumping. Sutherland violated terms of a previous bond when he contacted a woman and drank alcohol Monday, according to the complaint.
William D. VanLone, 43, of 3643 Mormon Coulee Road, No. 27, was charged Tuesday with uttering a forgery as a repeat offender. VanLone cashed a forged check for $3,446.07 and another for $3,947.07 at two different bank locations July 31, according to the complaint.
Mario A. Velazquez, 32, no permanent address, was charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Velazquez violated terms of a previous bond early Tuesday morning by having methamphetamine and a meth pipe in his pockets, according to the complaint.
