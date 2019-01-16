The following people appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Accused
- Christopher R. Malone, 41, of Chicago was charged Wednesday with felony bail jumping. Malone, who was on probation, was cited for driving after revocation after a traffic stop in La Crosse.
- Abraham C. Freitag, 41, of Galesville was charged Wednesday with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Freitag was arrested after a traffic stop in La Crosse. Officers found a small amount of meth in Freitag’s pocket, according to the complaint.
- Joshua M. Woods, 36, of Holmen was charged Wednesday with substantial battery. Woods, who runs a tattoo shop in Holmen, struck a man after accusing him of stealing from him, according to the complaint.
- Bryce D. Boncouri, 21, no permanent address, was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotics. Boncouri was arrested after a traffic stop in La Crosse. Officers found a white powdery substance, consistent with heroin, in his wallet, according to the complaint.
