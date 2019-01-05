The following people appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Accused
Karl L. Willis, 19, no permanent address, was charged Friday with strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim and misdemeanor battery, all domestic abuse charges. Willis was arrested after a physical altercation with the victim who subsequently called authorities while crying and screaming. Authorities found bruises on the victim’s hands, redness around her neck consistent with strangulation and bite marks on the victim’s stomach, according to the complaint.
Lemont S. Thomas, 42, La Crosse, was charged Friday with delivery of heroin. Thomas was arrested after a criminal informant told authorities they bought heroin from Thomas. Authorities provided the criminal informant with $300 in police recorded buy money and an audio/video recording device while investigators observed the deal about a block away. The criminal informant gave police a bag containing heroin, 4.2 grams, returned the audio/recording device, and authorities subsequently arrested Thomas in the 1000 block of Fifth Ave. S., according to the complaint.
Tammi J. Reed, 32, Winona, Minn., was charged Friday with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft. Reed was arrested after a Shopko employee complained about a woman leaving the store without purchasing the items she took, a speaker and power pack, according to the complaint.
Jesse R. Kirk, 40, no permanent address, was charged Friday with obstructing an officer, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor retail theft. Kirk was arrested after a Walmart employee complained that a man stole a TV and left in a taxicab, according to the complaint.
Duwane A. Thomas, 45, La Crosse, was charged Friday with felony bail jumping. Thomas was arrested after a physical altercation while intoxicated, according to the complaint.
Glen P. Taylor, 42, La Crosse, was charged Friday with resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping. Taylor was arrested after a police pursuit that ended in police terminating the pursuit and Taylor abandoning the car. Authorities later found Taylor in a car with two other people.
