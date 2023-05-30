Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

June 2-4

June Dairy Days, Village Park, Hamilton and Mill streets, West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Parade at noon Saturday; live music; fireworks; family entertainment. Information: www.junedairydays.com.

June 3

Reggae Fest, Trempealeau Hotel, 11332 Main St., Trempealeau, Wis. Featuring: DJ Trichrome, The Lavender Project, Blind Baby Olin, TUGG. Cost: $20-27. www.trempealeauhotel.com/event/reggae-fest-2023.

Fire in the Shire Renaissance Festival, Main St., Alma, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 10 a.m.; historical demonstrations; live music. Information: www.explorealma.com/events/fire-in-the-shire.

Bacon Fest, Copeland Park, 1130 Copeland Dr., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Bacon eating contest at noon; food vendors; bacon samples. Cost: $20-$45, must purchase in advance. Information: www.lacrossetribune.evvnt.events/events/la-crosse-bacon-fest-6-3-2023.

June 8-10

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival, Driftless Music Gardens, 20265 Pine Avenue Road, Hillsboro. Featuring: Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Dip, People Brothers Band, Useful Jenkins. Cost: $179 three-day admission; $49+ one-day-admission. Information: driftlessmusicgardens.com/bftix.

June 8-11

Butterfest, Memorial Park, corner of Rusk Ave. and Montgomery St., Sparta, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 12:30 p.m. Sunday; arts and crafts/flea market, carnival, car show. Cost: Free admission; buttons $3 in advance or $5 at the gate. www.spartabutterfest.com.

June 10

Artspire, Pump House Regional Art Center, 119 King St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Fine art fair and sale; live music; interactive arts; food trucks and beer garden. Cost: Free. Information: artspire.thepumphouse.org.

June 10-July 2





Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival, Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds, 2302 Nelson Road, Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Street theater and interactive characters; market; food vendors. Cost: $15 one-day adult admission; $10 one-day child and senior admission. Information: www.newbournevillage.com.

June 14-18





Steamboat Days, Levee Park, 1 Main St., Winona, Minn. Featuring: Kiddie Parade at 10 a.m. Friday; Grand Parade at noon Sunday; carnival; car show; craft fair. Cost: Buttons $5 in advance or $10 at the gate. Information: www.winonasteamboatdays.com.

June 18





Juneteenth celebration, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Live entertainment; Youth Fun Fair; tabling for local organizations; food vendors. Cost: Free. Information: juneteenthlaxwi.weebly.com.