The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Jaymie Holte and Marciela Engh, both of the town of Hamilton
Andrew Long and Renee Walton, both of La Crosse
Jack Peterson and Jaclyn Daniels, both of La Crosse
Forrest Schey and Kelly Vodra, both of the town of Campbell
