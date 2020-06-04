Sheriff statistics
Week Year
Alarm responses: 5 132
Animal related issues 32 449
Assisting municipalities 44 734
Crimes against people 10 408
Crimes against property 18 254
Domestic crimes 1 53
Fire responses 72 971
K-9 calls 0 6
Medical responses 46 748
Mental health cases 3 55
Missing person Invest. 1 24
Public talks 0 9
Safety escorts 1 67
School walk through 0 284
Search and rescues 0 2
Security check 151 3,108
Serving legal docs 23 385
Suspicious act. lnvest. 22 374
Threat invest. 0 27
Traffic accidents 22 375
Traffic related invest. 74 1424
Vehicle lockouts 7 124
Weapons invest. 1 6
Unclassified calls 60 1,711
Total calls for service 642 12,433
Admissions into jail 4 243
If you have information on an above crime, or any crime, call Crime Stoppers at 637-8477 or 1-800-657-6868.
