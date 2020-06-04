Sheriff statistics
Week Year

Alarm responses: 5 132

Animal related issues 32 449

Assisting municipalities 44 734

Crimes against people 10 408

Crimes against property 18 254

Domestic crimes 1 53

Fire responses 72 971

K-9 calls 0 6

Medical responses 46 748

Mental health cases 3 55

Missing person Invest. 1 24

Public talks 0 9

Safety escorts 1 67

School walk through 0 284

Search and rescues 0 2

Security check 151 3,108

Serving legal docs 23 385

Suspicious act. lnvest. 22 374

Threat invest. 0 27

Traffic accidents 22 375

Traffic related invest. 74 1424

Vehicle lockouts 7 124

Weapons invest. 1 6

Unclassified calls 60 1,711

Total calls for service 642 12,433

Admissions into jail 4 243

If you have information on an above crime, or any crime, call Crime Stoppers at 637-8477 or 1-800-657-6868.

