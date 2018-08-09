Week; Year
Alarm responses; 2; 249
Animal related issues; 33; 733
Assisting municipalities; 32; 1,029
Crimes against people; 14; 469
Crimes against property; 15; 462
Domestic crimes; 2; 85
Fire responses; 32; 1,202
K-9 calls; 1; 19
Medical responses; 38; 1,128
Mental health cases; 3; 88
Missing person invest.; 10; 167
Public talks; 0; 11
Safety escorts; 9; 190
School walk through; 0; 305
Search and rescues; 0; 8
Security check; 103; 3,738
Serving legal documents; 17; 646
Suspicious activity invest.; 28; 562
Threat investigations; 95; 3,227
Traffic accidents; 18; 724
Traffic related invest.; 95; 3,227
Vehicle lockouts; 9; 269
Weapons investigation; 0; 16
Unclassified calls; 46; 1,892
Total calls for service; 557; 18,668
Admissions into jail; 23; 545
If you have information on an above crime, or any crime, call Crime Stoppers at 637-8477 or 1-800-657-6868.
