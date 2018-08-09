Week; Year

Alarm responses; 2; 249

Animal related issues; 33; 733

Assisting municipalities; 32; 1,029

Crimes against people; 14; 469

Crimes against property; 15; 462

Domestic crimes; 2; 85

Fire responses; 32; 1,202

K-9 calls; 1; 19

Medical responses; 38; 1,128

Mental health cases; 3; 88

Missing person invest.; 10; 167

Public talks; 0; 11

Safety escorts; 9; 190

School walk through; 0; 305

Search and rescues; 0; 8

Security check; 103; 3,738

Serving legal documents; 17; 646

Suspicious activity invest.; 28; 562

Threat investigations; 95; 3,227

Traffic accidents; 18; 724

Traffic related invest.; 95; 3,227

Vehicle lockouts; 9; 269

Weapons investigation; 0; 16

Unclassified calls; 46; 1,892

Total calls for service; 557; 18,668

Admissions into jail; 23; 545

If you have information on an above crime, or any crime, call Crime Stoppers at 637-8477 or 1-800-657-6868.

