Oct. 1: Monroe, Juneau, Jackson County Genealogical Workshop 6:30 p.m. at Tomah Area Historical Society and Museum. Hannah Scholze, associate from Monroe County History Room, will give a presentation on “DNA and genealogy, the basics," at 7 p.m.
Oct. 3, 5-6, 10-13: Area Community Theatre presents Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park. Evening performances 7 p.m.; Oct. 5, Oct. 6, Oct. 13 matinees 1 p.m.; Oct. 3 dinner theater 5 p.m. Tickets: Adults $20, students $10, dinner theater $45 and available at box office 2-5 p.m. and one hour before performance.
Oct. 4: Pie sale at Bank First to raise funds for Tomah Area Historical Society and Museum, 9 a.m. until all pies sold.
Oct. 4: Larry and Ann Scheckel will present a PowerPoint and discussion about their Murder in Wisconsin book at the New Lisbon Memorial Library at 6 p.m.. Public invited.
Oct. 5: Cranberry Harvest Day, Wetherby Cranberry Co., 3365 Auger Rod, Warrens, 9-11 a.m.. See harvest and wade in floating cranberries. Rain or shine, no reservation fee.
Oct. 5: Black River Falls Oktoberfest, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Car motorcycle/show, children's inflatables, face painting, guess weight of giant pumpkin, music, food.
Oct. 9: Tomah Area Historical Society and Museum Tip Night at Culver's Restaurant. Museum receives percentage of food sold from 5-8 p.m.
Oct. 12: Universe in the Park at Mirror Lake State Park, 6-10 p.m. Astronomy slide show followed by telescope viewing.
Oct. 13: Sparta Fall Fest. Farmer’s market, pie contest, pink poodle pet parade, Sparta Youth Hockey duck race, pioneer games, chili feast/beer tasting, scarecrow making contest, vendors and shopping. Sadie Hawkins Harvest dance at Orchard Park 5-7 p.m.
Oct. 13: Tomah Area Historical Society and Museum presentation on 100th anniversary of Treaty of Versailles, 1-2 p.m., at museum. Tony Cooper will discuss the treaty and how it affected the people and world powers involved.
Oct 17: Larry and Ann Scheckel will present a PowerPoint and discussion about their Murder in Wisconsin book at the Trempealeau Historical Society in Galesville at 6:30 p.m. Public invited.
Oct. 19: Third annual Black River Trail Classic at Black River State Forest, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All races begin in the Smrekar parking area and will take place on forest roads and trails. Runners can choose from three different distances (10K, 25K or 50K). Register at https://nurun.co/brtc.
Oct. 19: Fall photo hike at Devil’s Lake State Park, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Informal hike starts at Steinke Basin with a chance to get out and take pictures of Devil’s Lake in fall. Participants urged to bring flashlight or headlamp.
Oct. 19: Universe in the Park at Wildcat Mountain State Park, 8-10 p.m., presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison astronomy department. Session begins with 20-minute talk and slide presentation, followed by telescope viewing.
Oct. 25: Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center hosts annual Trunk or Treat, 4-7 p.m., in Chamber parking lot, 310 N. Superior Ave. Event is free of charge, includes music, candy, games.
Oct. 26: Friends of Sandhill Cranes watch, 3-7 p.m., Sandhill Wildlife Area.
Oct. 31: Tomah area community Halloween festivities. Tomah Nursing & Rehabilitation open for trick or treat from 4-5 p.m., followed by community Halloween at Tomah Recreation Park from 4:30-6:30 p.m.; costume judging 5:15 p.m.
Nov. 2: Camp Douglas American Legion soup and sandwich supper, 4-7 p.m., at Legion hall, 101 Main St. Suggested donation $5 per person. Proceeds fund Christmas gifts for veterans without family and annual veterans Christmas party.
Nov. 29: Tomah holiday parade, 7 p.m., downtown Tomah.
