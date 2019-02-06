Feb. 7: Monroe County Local History Room presents “What was the CCC? The History & Legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps” by Bruce Thayer, 7 p.m. at the history room, 200 Main St., Sparta. Thayer will discuss the federal work program that employed thousands of young men during the Great Depression. Admission donation of $1 requested. For more information visit: Facebook.com/mclhr.
Feb. 9: Tomah-Warrens Sportsman’s Alliance fisheree on Lake Tomah, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Divisions for children and adults, bait sold on site.
Feb 10: Friends of Black River snowshoe/hike 12:30 p.m. Meet at Black River Falls Chamber of Commerce at noon and follow to starting point. Hike is two miles. Snowshoes not provided but can be arranged by calling ahead. Contact Jeff Polzin at 715-896-5534 for more information.
Feb. 10: Tomah Rotary Freeze Fest Talent Spectacular Show 2 p.m. at Tomah High School, will be preceded by a soup luncheon with homemade bread at noon. Admission $20 for lunch and show, $15 for the show only. Advance tickets are available for $18 (soup and show) and $13 (show only) through Feb. 3. Show to raise funds for an outdoor music park at Winnebago Park.
Feb. 14: Tomah Public Library movie night for adults presents First Man, 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, free popcorn.
Feb. 14-17, 21-24: Tomah Area Community Theatre presents The Tin Woman. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees 1 p.m.
Feb. 16: Valentine’s dinner/dance at Tomah American Legion hall. Cocktails at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. with a choice of prime rib or chicken Oscar and dance at 7 p.m. with a DJ. Cost is $30 for individuals and $50 per couple. Tickets are available at the Legion. Call 608-372-6028 for tickets or more information.
Feb. 28: Tomah Public Library movie night for adults presents Bohemian Rhapsody, 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, free popcorn.
March 2: Father/daughter dance, 6-9 p.m., Tomah Middle School, sponsored by Tomah Haiti Mission Team. Cost is $10 and includes father and daughter. Music by KC Entertainment DJ’s Tickets are sold at the door. Light refreshments included. For more information, call 608-343-7039.
March 2: Marilyn School of Dance Showcase Performance, 6:30 p.m., Tomah High School. Show includes senior solo and Dance Star Showcase for Charity.
March 2: Songs of Ireland: A Celtic Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Al Ringling Theater, Baraboo. Songs of Ireland presented by eight vocalists, three traditional Irish instrumentalists and one pianist. Tickets $25, can be purchased at alringling.org/events.
March 5: Band ‘O Rama, 6:30 p.m., Tomah High School gymnasium.
March 8-10: Smile the Musical presented at Lunda Theatre in Black River Falls. Evening showtimes 7 p.m., Sunday matinee 2 p.m.
March 11: Tomah High School/Tomah Middle School choir concert, high school auditorium, 7 p.m..
March 12: Lemonweir Elementary School 3-5 music concert, 6:30 p.m., Tomah High School auditorium.
March 28-31, April 4-7: Area Community Theatre presents Trouble at the Tropicabana, 6 p.m., at ACT theater, 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah. Evening showtimes 7 p.m., Sunday matinees 1 p.m.
March 29: Tomah High School language department presents “Spaasabend,” 7 p.m., Tomah High School auditorium.
May 3: Tomah citywide rummage sale. City residents hold rummage sales at their homes. Some area businesses also participate in the sales. For a list of sales pick up the Foxxy Shopper the week of the sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.