THINGS TO DO

March 4: Soup and Scripture, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah. Soup and bread served at noon followed by presentation given by local clergy. No charge for lunch, freewill offering optional. Everyone is welcome.
March 5: Larry and Ann Scheckel will present a science demonstration program at Warrens Elementary School at 6 p.m. as part of the Science Fair.
March 7: Marilyn School of Dance Showcase performance, 6:30 p.m., Tomah High School. Tickets are $6 and available at the door. Performance is fundraiser for Families First of Monroe County and Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.
March 10: Ann and Larry Scheckel will present a program on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing and current space exploration and activities at the Sparta History Museum at 1:30 pm. MCAREA (Monroe County Area Retired Educators Association) is hosting.
March 11: Soup and Scripture, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah. Soup and bread served at noon followed by presentation given by local clergy. No charge for lunch, freewill offering optional. Everyone is welcome.
March 13: Tomah Area School District show choirs in high school auditorium, 7 p.m. High school and middle school show choirs to perform.
March 14: Families First of Tomah presents 10th annual Trivia Night at Recreation Park. Doors open 5 p.m., trivia contest starts at 6:30 p.m. Food, drink, ice cream and door prizes. Registration deadline March 6. For registration information, call 608-374-4141. Proceeds fund activities that assist struggling families in Monroe County.
March 18: Soup and Scripture, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah. Soup and bread served at noon followed by presentation given by local clergy. No charge for lunch, freewill offering optional. Everyone is welcome.
March 20: Tomah High School’s annual Spaasabend presented by school district’s languages department, 7 p.m., in high school auditorium.
March 24: Lemonweir Elementary School grades 3-5 concert, 6:30 p.m., Tomah High School auditorium.
March 25: Soup and Scripture, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah. Soup and bread served at noon followed by presentation given by local clergy. No charge for lunch, freewill offering optional. Everyone is welcome.
March 31: LaGrange Elementary School grades K-2 concert, 6:30 p.m., Tomah High School auditorium.
March 31: Monroe County Local History Room presents “Coming to your Census: A History and Overview of the Census and its Records,” 7 p.m. Laura Golden will lead discussion.
April 1: Soup and Scripture, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah. Soup and bread served at noon followed by presentation given by local clergy. No charge for lunch, freewill offering optional. Everyone is welcome.
April 2: “History of the Tomah Indian Industrial School” presentation at 7 p.m. in the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum, 200 Main St., Sparta. Historian Kevin Alderson will share the history of the Tomah Indian Industrial School as well as the motives for and consequences of the Indian Boarding School system.
April 4: Trail Cruisers Snowmobile Club present 33rd annual Toy Show and Auction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tomah Recreation Park. Admission is $3 adults, $1 ages 13-17, under 12 free. For more information, contact DeWitt Zimmerman at 608-344-0150.
April 23: Oakley Moser and Larry Scheckel will present an all new science demonstration program at the Sparta’s Deke Slayton Museum, 6:30 p.m.
April 25: Work play Earth Day at Buckhorn State Park, 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers sought to clear sticks and leaves from campsites and day use areas, clean accessible cabin, split and stack firewood and pick up litter. Volunteers should wear work shoes/boots, long pants, gloves and bring shovels and rakes if they have them. Children must be accompanied by adult. Meet at the park office for assignments. Park admission is free for those volunteering. Pre-register before April 2 by calling 608-565-2789.
May 2: Work play Earth Day at Roche A Cri State Park, 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers sought to clear sticks and leaves from campsites and day use areas and pick up litter. Volunteers should wear work shoes/boots, long pants, gloves and bring shovels and rakes if they have them. Children must be accompanied by adult. Meet at the park office for assignments. Park admission is free for those volunteering. Pre-register before April 29 by calling 608-565-2789.
May 7: United Methodist Women at First United Methodist Church of Tomah annual spring salad luncheon at 1105 Butts Avenue. Four salad choices, biscuit, dessert and beverage. Cost is $8, carry outs available.
May 16: Camp Douglas Armed Forces Day celebration. Gates open 3 p.m., pre-party 3:30 p.m., show begins at 5 p.m. Musical acts include Mark Chestnutt, Casey Donahew, Angie K., The Pat Watters Band, County Line Drive, Bree Morgan Reloaded. Tickets $45 in advance, $50 at gate, $120 VIP (front of stage, all-you-can-eat-and-drink). Tickets available at campdouglaswi.com.
June 10: Larry and Ann Scheckel will present a program on Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson in Ferryville, Wisconsin, sponsored by the Ferryville Tourism Council’s Chautauqua Summer Series. Program starts at 6:30 pm.
June 25-27: Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull, Tomah Recreation Park. All classes on NTPA circuit featured.
June 29: Ann and Larry Scheckel will present a Magic of Science demonstration program at Viroqua’s McIntosh Public Library. Program is aimed at younger children.
July 9-11: Country Boom at Maple Grove Venues, West Salem. Performers include Justin Moore, Dylan Scott and Jo Dee Messina. Big & Rich, Phil Vassar, Michael Ray, Cassadee Pope, Ryan Hurd, Hailey Whitter and Tyler Booth. Tickets on sale. For more about the festival, go to countryboom.com.