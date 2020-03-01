THINGS TO DO

April 1: Soup and Scripture, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah. Soup and bread served at noon followed by presentation given by local clergy. No charge for lunch, freewill offering optional. Everyone is welcome.

April 2: “History of the Tomah Indian Industrial School” presentation at 7 p.m. in the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum, 200 Main St., Sparta. Historian Kevin Alderson will share the history of the Tomah Indian Industrial School as well as the motives for and consequences of the Indian Boarding School system.

April 4: Trail Cruisers Snowmobile Club present 33rd annual Toy Show and Auction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tomah Recreation Park. Admission is $3 adults, $1 ages 13-17, under 12 free. For more information, contact DeWitt Zimmerman at 608-344-0150.

April 23: Oakley Moser and Larry Scheckel will present an all new science demonstration program at the Sparta’s Deke Slayton Museum, 6:30 p.m.