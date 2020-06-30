THINGS TO DO

(Subject to change due to COVID-19 virus)
July 4: Annual 4th of July parade starting at Tomah Recreation Park, 10 a.m. Extended route will go through city of Tomah and end at Liberty Village.
July 4: First United Methodist Church of Tomah summer social and brat and hot dog lunch at church, 1105 Butts Ave., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup in church parking lot due to COVID-19. Cost is $5 and includes a brat or hotdog, catsup/mustard/relish packages, chips, brownie or ice cream cup, bottle of water.
July 4: Opening day of Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum, 1-4 p.m. Monroe County guidelines for Covid-19 pandemic precautions will be posted. Masks are encouraged but not required. Masks available for purchase.
July 4: Fireworks display launched from Tomah Recreation Park, 10 p.m. Grandstand at Recreation Park closed.
July 9: Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum and Monroe County Local History Room & Museum will open their exhibit spaces to the public on a limited basis starting Thursday, July 9. Visits by appointment only; call call 608-269-8680.
July 10: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in downtown Tomah presents country music with David "DJ" Jones, 10:15 a.m. Public welcome.
July 17: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in downtown Tomah presents gospel music of Melodee and Richard Lujano, 10:15 a.m. Public welcome.
July 23: Coffee with a Cop, 10:30 a.m., Kupper Ratsch Senior Center. Public welcome.
July 24: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in downtown Tomah presents a patriotic music program with Melanie F. and Lynda P., 10:15 a.m. Public welcome.
July 31: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in downtown Tomah presents singer and harpist Shari Sarazin, 10:15 a.m. Public welcome.
