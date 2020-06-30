You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
THINGS TO DO
0 comments

THINGS TO DO

(Subject to change due to COVID-19 virus)

July 4: Annual 4th of July parade starting at Tomah Recreation Park, 10 a.m. Extended route will go through city of Tomah and end at Liberty Village.

July 4: First United Methodist Church of Tomah summer social and brat and hot dog lunch at church, 1105 Butts Ave., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup in church parking lot due to COVID-19. Cost is $5 and includes a brat or hotdog, catsup/mustard/relish packages, chips, brownie or ice cream cup, bottle of water.

July 4: Opening day of Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum, 1-4 p.m. Monroe County guidelines for Covid-19 pandemic precautions will be posted. Masks are encouraged but not required. Masks available for purchase.

July 4: Fireworks display launched from Tomah Recreation Park, 10 p.m. Grandstand at Recreation Park closed.

July 9: Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum and Monroe County Local History Room & Museum will open their exhibit spaces to the public on a limited basis starting Thursday, July 9. Visits by appointment only; call call 608-269-8680.

July 10: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in downtown Tomah presents country music with David "DJ" Jones, 10:15 a.m. Public welcome.

July 17: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in downtown Tomah presents gospel music of Melodee and Richard Lujano, 10:15 a.m. Public welcome.

July 23: Coffee with a Cop, 10:30 a.m., Kupper Ratsch Senior Center. Public welcome.

July 24: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in downtown Tomah presents a patriotic music program with Melanie F. and Lynda P., 10:15 a.m. Public welcome.

July 31: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in downtown Tomah presents singer and harpist Shari Sarazin, 10:15 a.m. Public welcome.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News