THINGS TO DO

(Subject to change due to COVID-19 virus)

July 4: Annual 4th of July parade starting at Tomah Recreation Park, 10 a.m. Extended route will go through city of Tomah and end at Liberty Village.

July 4: First United Methodist Church of Tomah summer social and brat and hot dog lunch at church, 1105 Butts Ave., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup in church parking lot due to COVID-19. Cost is $5 and includes a brat or hotdog, catsup/mustard/relish packages, chips, brownie or ice cream cup, bottle of water.

July 4: Opening day of Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum, 1-4 p.m. Monroe County guidelines for Covid-19 pandemic precautions will be posted. Masks are encouraged but not required. Masks available for purchase.

July 4: Fireworks display launched from Tomah Recreation Park, 10 p.m. Grandstand at Recreation Park closed.

July 9: Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum and Monroe County Local History Room & Museum will open their exhibit spaces to the public on a limited basis starting Thursday, July 9. Visits by appointment only; call call 608-269-8680.