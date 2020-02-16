THINGS TO DO

April 25: Work play Earth Day at Buckhorn State Park, 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers sought to clear sticks and leaves from campsites and day use areas, clean accessible cabin, split and stack firewood and pick up litter. Volunteers should wear work shoes/boots, long pants, gloves and bring shovels and rakes if they have them. Children must be accompanied by adult. Meet at the park office for assignments. Park admission is free for those volunteering. Pre-register before April 2 by calling 608-565-2789.

May 2: Work play Earth Day at Roche A Cri State Park, 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers sought to clear sticks and leaves from campsites and day use areas and pick up litter. Volunteers should wear work shoes/boots, long pants, gloves and bring shovels and rakes if they have them. Children must be accompanied by adult. Meet at the park office for assignments. Park admission is free for those volunteering. Pre-register before April 29 by calling 608-565-2789.

May 7: United Methodist Women at First United Methodist Church of Tomah will host annual spring salad luncheon at 1105 Butts Avenue. Four salad choices, biscuit, dessert and beverage. Cost is $8, carry outs available.