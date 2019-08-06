Aug. 9: 5th Annual Central Wisconsin Hero Games at Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug. 10: Norwalk Lion’s Club 53rd annual truck and tractor pull, 6:30 p.m., Norwalk Village Park. Admission $17. Divisions include Light Super Stock, Heavy Super Stock, Super Farm, Limited Pro Stock, Two-Wheel Drive.
Aug. 10: Heart of a Hero 5K Run/walk, 1 mile stroll, Lazy K at Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center. Registration/packet pickup 6:30-7:30 a.m., 5K run/walk and 1 mile stroll 8 a.m., kids dash 9 a.m. Registration is $30. To register, visit https://www.active.com/tomah-wi/running/distance-running-races/heart-of-a-hero-5k-2019 or call Deborah Phelps at 608-372-3971 ext 64165. Organized by Tomah VA Employee Association. All proceeds donated to support veterans in their pursuit of adaptive sports.
Aug. 10: University of Wisconsin-Madison astronomy department presents Universe in the Park at Wildcat Mountain State Park, 8-10 p.m. Session begins with talk and slide presentation covering astronomy and recent astronomical news. Following the presentation, a telescope is set up for public viewing. Question-and-answer period follows around the telescope.
Aug. 11-18: Juneau County Fair, Mauston. Two nights of rodeo, two demolition derbies, parade Sunday at noon. Free gate.
Aug. 14: Americana Music in the Park, Kittens? with Jerry Duginski, 6 p.m. Gillett Park, Tomah.
Aug. 15: Downtown Thursday Nights in Tomah, 6-9 p.m. Featured musician: Cherry Pie. Admission free, food available for purchase.
Aug. 15-19: Wild West Days Viroqua. Stagecoach rides, costume contest, petting zoo, cowboy church, re-enactments, hog wrestling, rodeo. Admission $4 for adults, $2 children 4-12, under 4 free. Family pass of $10 includes two adults and two children. Rodeo admission $19 for adults, $7 children ages 4-12, under 4 free.
Aug. 16-18: Badger Steam and Gas Engine Show, Sauk County Fairgrounds, Baraboo, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Antique engines and tractors in action with live field demonstrations. Admission $10, children under 12 free with paid adult.
Aug. 17: Tomah Area Cancer Support annual “donate pennies, fight cancer” fund raiser at Gillett Park, 9 a.m. to noon. Donations will be collected at all four corners of the park and will be used to provide support for local cancer patients and fund cancer research.
Aug. 21: St. Peter’s annual hobo supper, 4-7 p.m. at church on Highway 21 between Tomah and Necedah. Meal consists of different meats and vegetables steamed together and includes beverage and dessert. Cost is $10 adults, $5 children 6-12 and under 5 free.
Aug. 22: Families in Tomah Area School District invited to join community for end-of-summer, back-to-school BBQ, 5 p.m., at Firemen's Park. Food and activities provided. Families will have an opportunity to meet new and existing teachers from the Tomah Area School District and parochial schools. Lawn games and other kid-friendly activities.
Aug. 23-25: Hustlerfest in Hustler. Corn hole tournament, pie-eating contest, kids pedal pull, garden tractor pull, music, food, Saturday parade at 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 24: Merrillan Lions Club summer picnic and car show, Gile Memorial Park. Car registration begins at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit Merrillan Lions and Gile Park Fund.
Aug. 24: Music on Milwaukee Street, 4 p.m. Advance tickets $10, $15 at gate. 85Silver Band opens show, followed Super Tuesday at 7 p.m. Ticket outlets include All American Do-It Center, American Family Insurance-Jeremy Haldeman Agency, Timberwood Bank, Tomah Cash Store, Vino Anjo. Must be 21 to attend.
Aug. 24: University of Wisconsin-Madison astronomy students present Universe in the Park at Big Roche A Cri State Park, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Slideshow presentation followed by telescope viewing. Meet at kiosk shelter.
Aug. 25: Larry and Ann Scheckel will present a science demonstration program at Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The theme is “Bats, Bots, and Butterflies.”
Aug. 31: International Wolf Center presentation at Mirror Lake State Park, 7-8 p.m. Two representatives from the center will lead a PowerPoint presentation on the biology of wolves, how they hunt, what they eat, what wild lands they need and human interactions/impacts.
Aug. 31: Kendall Community Get-Together, 6-9 p.m., 219 Railroad St., Kendall.
Sept. 7: Universe in the Park at Wildcat Mountain State Park, 8-10 p.m., presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison astronomy department. Session begins with 20-minute talk and slide presentation, followed telescope viewing.
Sept. 11-15: Vernon County Fair, Viroqua. Antique tractor pull, truck/tractor pull, demolition derby, wood-carving auction, live music. For more information, visit vernoncountyfair.com.
Sept. 14: Clifton Sportsman's Club Tractor Pull, Clifton Park. Pull starts at noon, pedal pull 4 p.m.
Sept. 27-29: Warrens Cranberry Festival, Warrens. Cranberry bog tours, vendors, food, Sunday parade at 1 p.m.
Oct. 19: Fall photo hike at Devil's Lake State Park, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Informal hike starts at Steinke Basin with a chance to get out and take pictures of Devil's Lake in fall. Participants urged to bring flashlight or headlamp.
Oct. 19: Universe in the Park at Wildcat Mountain State Park, 8-10 p.m., presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison astronomy department. Session begins with 20-minute talk and slide presentation, followed telescope viewing.
Oct. 26: Friends of Sandhill Cranes watch, 3-7 p.m., Sandhill Wildlife Area.
