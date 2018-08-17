Music
RiverRoast, with music by the Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Farewell Milwaukee, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, outside Charmant Hotel, 101 State St., free tickets required for admission, 608-519-8825.
Adam Bartels Band, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Shenanigans Tiki Bar, 2100 Dawson Ave., 608-783-3333.
Joe and Vicki Price, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Weber Center for the Performing Arts Cleary Terrace, 428 S. Front St., $5, 608-784-9292.
Shelby and Shawn, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, The Verse Lounge & Grill, 717 Rose St., 608-782-1650.
Irene Keenan Jr., 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Lost Island Wine, Onalaska, 715-570-9463.
Merry Weathers, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Features Sports Bar and Grill, West Salem, 608-786-9000.
Challenger, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Moxie’s Tiki Bar, 1835 Rose St., 608-781-7070.
Grumpy Old Men, 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., 608-789-8640.
Focus Fest, with music by Father Focus Confucius, Kalyst, Julica Rose, Red the 3rd and Guess Prevontaine, 7 p.m. Friday, The Brickhouse, 228 Fifth Ave. S., $15, 608-790-5739.
Ryan Howe, variety, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Fox Hollow Golf Course, 3287 Hwy. O, 608-786-4653.
The Mayfield Experience, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dublin Square Irish Pub & Eatery, 103 N. Third St., 608-519-2509.
61 Rumors, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Trempealeau Hotel, Trempealeau, donations, 608-534-6898.
The Craig Olson Project, classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Robins Nest, 328 Goddard St., 608-784-4847.
Joe Cody and Dominic Orrico, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Schmitty’s TimeOut Tavern, La Crescent, Minn., 507-895-4239.
Karaoke, 9 p.m. Friday, George Street Pub, 1728 George St., 608-783-9051.
Har-di-Har and Matt Monsoor, 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.
Spare Parts Project, 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Halfway Creek Park, Holmen.
Terrapin Shells, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
Old Towne Hootenanny family jam, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Old Towne Strings, 1218 Caledonia St., 608-782-1222.
Dustin Lamm and Mike James, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Elmaro Vineyard, Trempealeau, 608-534-6456.
Open jam, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, The Verse Lounge & Grill, 717 Rose St., 608-782-1650.
Burnin’ Whiskey and Dude Fresh, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Halfway Creek Park Holmen.
Signal Ridge with Jacob Mahon, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Driftless Books and Music, Viroqua, 608-638-2665.
Lou Shields, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Saxon Hall, Brownsville, Minn., 507-482-4255.
The Craig Olson Project, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Moxie’s Tiki Bar, 1835 Rose St., 608-781-7070.
Sometimes Two, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Huck Finn’s on the Water, 129 Marina Drive, 608-519-2007.
The Weathered Pigs, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Cotter Pin, Leon, 608-487-8118.
“Life Is a Cabaret,” featuring singer Autumn Schacherl and Vocal Point, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Old Main Community Arts Center, Galesville, $5 to $10, 608-582-3618.
Ponzi Scheme, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Ho-Chunk Gaming, Black River Falls, 1-800-647-4621.
88 MPH, 9 p.m. Saturday, Dewey’s Side Street Saloon, 621 St. Paul St., 608-782-9416.
Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturday, George Street Pub, 1728 George St., 608-783-9051.
Bojo’s Mojo, 10 p.m. Saturday, Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
Simple Roots music series, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.
Paul Leithold and Friends, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Elmaro Vineyard, Trempealeau, 608-534-6456.
Ontourage, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Halfway Creek Park, Holmen.
Joe Cody and Dominic Orrico, 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Lawrence Lake Marina, Brownsville, Minn., 507-482-6615.
Matt Mahlum and Friends, 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Stolpa’s Stein Haus, 324 Jay St., 608-519-2421.
Frank Moore and David Burch, 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Schmidty’s Bar and Grill, 3119 State Road, 608-788-5110.
Justin Urness, 10 p.m. Sunday, Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
Theater
Production of “God’s Piñatas,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, The Muse Theatre, 1353 Avon St., 608-397-3752.
Improv class, with The Webernauts, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 S. Front St., 608-784-9292.
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue, 8 p.m. Saturday, Cavalier Theater, 114 Fifth Ave. N., $10.
