Comedy
Comedy Night, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Moxie’s Pub, 1835 Rose St., $10. 608-781-7070.
Friday Night Comedy, 9 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Piggy’s Restaurant and Blues Lounge, 501 S. Front St., $10. 608-784-4877.
Dance
Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Concordia Ballroom, 1129 La Crosse St., 608-782-7049.
Music
Wisconsin Lutheran College Choir Concert, 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, Luther High School, 1501 Wilson St., Onalaska.
Matt Mahlum, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 Saint Andrew St., 608-784-4832.
Audio Jack, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Alpine Inn, W5717 Bliss Road, 608-784-8470.
Don D. Harvey Duo, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, FOB Irish Pub, 406 N. Washington St., Melrose.
Chicago Farmer, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Leo and Leona’s Tavern and Dancehall, W1436 Hwy. 33, Bangor, 608-452-3637.
Cody, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Robin’s Nest, 326 Goddard St., 608-784-4847.
J.Remedy, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Silverado Saloon, 158 Leonard St., West Salem, 608-612-0700.
Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel tribute, 7:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Leo & Leona’s, W1436 Hwy. 33, Newburg Corners, 608-452-3637.
Old Towne Hootenanny family jam, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Old Towne Strings, 1218 Caledonia St., 608-782-1222.
Open jam hosted by Brad Barney, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, The Verse Lounge & Grill, 717 Rose St., 608-782-1650.
The Jenna Rae Legler Band, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Drugan’s Castle Mound Supper Club, W7665 Sylvester Road, Holmen, 608-526-4144.
Gideon’s Radio, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Alpine Inn, W5717 Bliss Road, 608-784-8470.
Ultrasonic Duo tribute to Simon and Garfunkel and the Everly Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Leo and Leona’s Tavern and Dancehall, W1436 Hwy. 33, Bangor, 608-452-3637.
Crosse Section Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Piggy’s Restaurant and Blues Lounge, 501 S. Front St., 608-784-4877.
Joe Cody and Dominic Orrico, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Red Pines, W7305 Hwy, Z, Onalaska, 608-779-2800.
A Hundred Sows and Bucks, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Pearl Street Brewery , 1401 Saint Andrew St, 608-782-3232.
DJ Trichrome, 2 to 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Trempealeau Hotel, 11332 Main St., Trempealeau, 608-534-6898.
Open jam, 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, San Graal Guitars, 1100 Kane St., 608-780-3892.
Lenten organ concert, 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, St. John’s United Church of Christ, 630 West Ave. S., 608-385-4803.
Celtic Cross, 7 p.m. Sunday, Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., 608-789-8640.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.