Arts
Winter Chills in the Mills Luna storytelling session, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 Saint Andrew St., $5 to $8, 507-894-4715.
Comedy
Comedy Night, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Moxie’s Pub, 1835 Rose St., $10, 608-781-7070.
Friday Night Comedy, 9 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Piggy’s Restaurant and Blues Lounge, 501 S. Front St., $10, 608-784-4877.
Dance
Keith and the Stateline Playboys, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Concordia Ballroom, 1129 La Crosse St., 608-782-7049.
Music
Isaac Dummer, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Elmaro Vineyard, N14898 Delaney Road, Trempealeau, 608-534-6456.
Ryan Howe, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 608 Brewing Company, 83 Copeland Ave., 608-519-9686.
JCat & Skeeter, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Freighthouse Restaurant, 107 Vine St., 608-784-6211.
Acoustic View, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Boot Hill Pub, 1501 Saint Andrew St., 608-782-3826.
Colt Wagner and Chris Wells, 7 p.m. Friday, Bethany Evangelical Free Church’s Third Place Cafe, 3936 Hwy. B.
Charlie Parr with Luke Callen, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Masonic Family Center, 116 N. Main St., Viroqua, 608-638-2665.
Ryan Sauter, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Mount La Crosse, St. Bernard Room, N5549 Old Town Hall Road, 608-788-0044.
Paul and Mary Leithold with Cory Groves, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern, 328 S. Front St., 608-782-5400.
Hairball, 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, $26.50, 608-789-7400.
The Fabulous Baloney Skins, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, 608-783-3300.
Jonny O Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Robins Nest, 328 Goddard St., 608-784-4847.
Kaleb Harris, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, The Verse Lounge & Grill, 717 Rose St., 608-782-1650.
Three Beers ‘til Dubuque, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, The Dive, 1920 Ward Ave., $10, 608-796-1886.
Fly Casual, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, The Brickhouse, 228 Fifth Ave. S., 608-782-4546.
J.Remedy, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Silverado Saloon, 158 Leonard St., West Salem, 608-612-0700.
Old Soul Society, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
Patina, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Elmaro Vineyard, N14756 Delaney Road, Trempealeau, 608-534-6456.
Open jam hosted by Don Harvey, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, The Verse Lounge & Grill, 717 Rose St., 608-782-1650.
Sammy Miller and the Congregation, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Historic Temple Theatre, 220 S. Main St., Viroqua, $25, 608-606-2340.
Paul and Mary Leithold with Cory Groves, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern, 328 S. Front St., 608-782-5400.
JCat & Skeeter, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Freighthouse Restaurant, 107 Vine St., 608-784-6211.
The Mayer Brothers Band with Fayme Rochelle & the Waxwings, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Grand Hotel Ballroom, 207 Pearl St., 608-782-6655.
Costello and Hipps, 8 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Piggy’s Restaurant and Blues Lounge, 501 S. Front St., 608-784-4877.
Jonny O Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Low Places, 407 Central Drive, Cashton, 608-790-4863.
Ontourage, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Robins Nest, 328 Goddard St., 608-784-4847.
Blue Collar 40, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Timmer’s 10 Mile Pub, W4516 Eddie Ave., 608-796-2270.
Slow No Wake, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Dive, 1920 Ward Ave., $10, 608-796-1886.
JT and the Gunslingers, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Moxie’s Pub, 1835 Rose St., 608-781-7070.
Uncle Brew & Pirate Charly, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dewey’s Side Street Saloon, 621 Saint Paul St., 608-782-9416.
61 Rumors, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.
Spare Parts Project, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, The Brickhouse, 228 Fifth Ave. S., 608-782-4546.
Something Familiar, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Silverado Saloon, 158 Leonard St., West Salem, 608-612-0700.
Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Smokey’s Bar and Grill, 112 Mill St., Holmen, 608-526-4984.
Ryan Howe, 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Bodega Brew Pub, 122 S. Fourth St., 608-782-0677.
Jake Duda Band with Flasher, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
Open jam, 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, San Graal Guitars, 1100 Kane St., 608-780-3892.
Joe Cody & Dominic Orrico, 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Muddy Waters Bar, 11377 Main St., Trempealeau, 608-534-7443.
The Fabulous Baloney Skins, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Rumors Bar and Grill, N9261 Hwy. C, Mindoro, 608-857-3436.
The Seven Rivers Jazz Band, 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., 608-788-2998.
Sara Crook and Dave Armstrong, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
Theater
LCT production of “Wait Until Dark,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Weber Center for the Performing Arts, Veterans Studio Theatre, 428 S. Front St., $24 to $28, 608-784-9292.
Viterbo University New Works Festival short plays, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Weber Center for the Performing Arts, Lyche Theatre, 428 S. Front St., 608-796-3100.
Magic of Isaiah: “The Conjurer,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Pump House Regional Arts Center, 119 King St., $18 to $21, 608-785-1434.
Appleseed Community Theatre production of “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, La Crescent High School Fine Arts Center, 1301 Lancer Blvd., La Crescent, Minn.
