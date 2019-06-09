COMMUNITY
Flintknapping demonstration, with Gary Eldred, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Driftless Area Education and Visitors Center, 1944 Columbus Road, Lansing, 563-538-0403.
Pilates and Pints, with Courageous Grace Fitness Studio, 11 a.m. to noon, Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 St. Andrew St., $10. 608-784-4832.
FESTIVALS
Butterfest, all day, Sparta.
RECREATION
Trivia, 6 to 8 p.m., Verse Lounge & Grill, 717 Rose St., 608-782-1650.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.