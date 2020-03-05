You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TODAY IN YOUR BACKYARD
0 comments

TODAY IN YOUR BACKYARD

{{featured_button_text}}

COMMUNITY

Tai chi fundamentals adapted program, 11 to 11:40 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations. 608-792-7483.

Golden yoga, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $12, 608-791-5295.

Tax assistance event, noon to 6 p.m., Western Technical College Business Education Center, 405 N. Eighth St., 608-785-9291.

Chair yoga, noon to 12:40 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations, 608-781-0129.

Current events, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 S. Sixth St.

CRAFT program, Get Your Loved One Sober, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry St., 608-784-4177.

Qigong, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $12, 608-791-5295.

GALAXY, 6 to 8 p.m., The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection, 230 S. Sixth St., 608-784-0452.

Meditation for Emotional Health, 6 to 7 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., donations, 608-791-5295.

“Decoding the Driftless” documentary viewing, 6:30 to 8 p.m., La Crescent (Minn.) Area Event Center.

Buddhist meditation intro, 7 to 8 p.m., Diamond Way Buddhist Center, 507 Main St., 608-620-4836.

FAMILY

Tales for Twos, 10:15 to 10:40 a.m., Holmen Public Library, 608-399-3384.

Wild Child Nature Explorers, 6:30 to 7:55 p.m., F.J. Robers Library, 2548 Lakeshore Drive, 608-399-3390.

MUSIC

JK’s Latin Vibe, 5 to 8 p.m., Starlite Lounge, 222 Pearl St., 608-498-8829.

Open jam, 6 to 10 p.m., Dewey’s Side Street Saloon, 621 St. Paul St., 608-782-9416.

Reptile house, 6 to 9 p.m., Pearl Street Brewing, 1401 St Andrew St., 608-784-4832.

The Tequila Brothers, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Schmidty’s Bar & Grill, 3119 State Road, 608-792-2552.

Old Time Music Session, 7 to 9 p.m., Old Time Music Session, People’s Food Co-op, 608-785-2205.

Charlie Parr and Todd Albright, 7:30 p.m., Leo & Leona’s, Newburg Corners, $15, 608-452-3637.

RECREATION

Pickleball, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Houser YMCA, Onalaska.

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-797-3587.

Trivia, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ten Point Pub at Whitetail Ridge, Sparta, 608-388-4498.

Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Fox Hollow, N3287 Hwy. OA, 608-786-4653.

Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Shifty’s Shack, Sparta, 608-269-6045.

Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Features Sports Bar & Grill, Holmen, 608-526-3600.

Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Schmitty’s Timeout Tavern, La Crescent, Minn., 507 895-4239.

THEATER

“Proof,” 7:30 p.m., La Crosse Community Theatre production, Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 S. Front St., $24 to $28, 608-784-9292.

Cirque Éloize: HOTEL, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Center, Viterbo, $32 to $42, 608-796-3100.

Find an expanded calendar or submit your event at lacrossetribune.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

THINGS TO DO

March 4: Soup and Scripture, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah. Soup and bread served at noon followed by presentation give…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News