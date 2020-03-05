TODAY IN YOUR BACKYARD

COMMUNITY
Tai chi fundamentals adapted program, 11 to 11:40 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations. 608-792-7483.
Golden yoga, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $12, 608-791-5295.
Tax assistance event, noon to 6 p.m., Western Technical College Business Education Center, 405 N. Eighth St., 608-785-9291.
Chair yoga, noon to 12:40 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations, 608-781-0129.
Current events, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 S. Sixth St.
CRAFT program, Get Your Loved One Sober, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry St., 608-784-4177.
Qigong, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $12, 608-791-5295.
GALAXY, 6 to 8 p.m., The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection, 230 S. Sixth St., 608-784-0452.
Meditation for Emotional Health, 6 to 7 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., donations, 608-791-5295.
“Decoding the Driftless” documentary viewing, 6:30 to 8 p.m., La Crescent (Minn.) Area Event Center.
Buddhist meditation intro, 7 to 8 p.m., Diamond Way Buddhist Center, 507 Main St., 608-620-4836.
FAMILY
Tales for Twos, 10:15 to 10:40 a.m., Holmen Public Library, 608-399-3384.
Wild Child Nature Explorers, 6:30 to 7:55 p.m., F.J. Robers Library, 2548 Lakeshore Drive, 608-399-3390.
MUSIC
JK’s Latin Vibe, 5 to 8 p.m., Starlite Lounge, 222 Pearl St., 608-498-8829.
Open jam, 6 to 10 p.m., Dewey’s Side Street Saloon, 621 St. Paul St., 608-782-9416.
Reptile house, 6 to 9 p.m., Pearl Street Brewing, 1401 St Andrew St., 608-784-4832.
The Tequila Brothers, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Schmidty’s Bar & Grill, 3119 State Road, 608-792-2552.
Old Time Music Session, 7 to 9 p.m., Old Time Music Session, People’s Food Co-op, 608-785-2205.
Charlie Parr and Todd Albright, 7:30 p.m., Leo & Leona’s, Newburg Corners, $15, 608-452-3637.
RECREATION
Pickleball, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Houser YMCA, Onalaska.
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-797-3587.
Trivia, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ten Point Pub at Whitetail Ridge, Sparta, 608-388-4498.
Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Fox Hollow, N3287 Hwy. OA, 608-786-4653.
Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Shifty’s Shack, Sparta, 608-269-6045.
Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Features Sports Bar & Grill, Holmen, 608-526-3600.
Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Schmitty’s Timeout Tavern, La Crescent, Minn., 507 895-4239.
THEATER
“Proof,” 7:30 p.m., La Crosse Community Theatre production, Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 S. Front St., $24 to $28, 608-784-9292.
Cirque Éloize: HOTEL, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Center, Viterbo, $32 to $42, 608-796-3100.
