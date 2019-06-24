COMMUNITY
Monday Night at the Movies, 6 to 8 p.m., La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St., 608-789-7127.
FAMILY
Clearwater Farm Summer Camp, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Clearwater Farm, Onalaska, 608-780-5682.
Kritter Kids story time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Onalaska Public Library, 608-781-9568.
Kritter Kids story time, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., John Bosshard Memorial Library, Bangor, 608-486-4408.
Kritter Kids story time, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Holmen Public Library, 608-399-3384.
Poage Park story time, 11 a.m. to noon, Poage Park, 500 Hood St., 608-789-7128.
Wild Things, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Onalaska Public Library, 608-781-9568.
Tween Trackers, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Onalaska Public Library, 608-781-9568.
Clearwater Farm Family Camp, 6 to 9 p.m., Clearwater Farm, Onalaska, 608-780-5682.
Kritter Kids story time, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Onalaska Public Library, Onalaska, 608-781-9568.
Kritter Kids story time, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Hazel Brown Leicht Memorial Library, 201 Neshonoc Road, West Salem, 608-399-3372.
GOVERNMENT
Onalaska Board of Education, 6 p.m., Onalaska High School board room, 608-781-9700.
West Salem School Board, 7 p.m., Heider Center meeting room, 608-786-0700.
Holmen School Board, 7 p.m., District office board room, 608-526-6610.
MUSIC
Open jam, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
RECREATION
Pickleball, 9:30 a.m. to noon and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Houser YMCA, Onalaska.
Euchre or 500, 12:45 p.m., Southside Senior Center, 1220 Denton St., $2.
Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 630 S. Sixth St., 608-782-7514.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Boot Hill Pub, 1501 St. Andrew St.
Bingo, 6 to 8:05 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 630 S. Sixth St., $5 to $10, 608-782-7514.
Trivia, 8 to 10 p.m., Bodega Brew Pub, 122 S. Fourth St., 608-785-7666.
