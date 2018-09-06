COMMUNITY

Current events, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., South Side Neighborhood Center, 1300 S. Sixth St.

Reception for Susan Cushing and Joanne Shird, 5 to 7 p.m., VIVA Gallery Artist’s Cooperative, 217 S. Main St., Viroqua, 608-637-6918.

ENTERTAINMENT

Heart of La Crosse: “No Apologies,” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Pump House Regional Arts Center, 119 King St., $18 to $25. 608-785-1434.

FAITH

Buddhist meditation introduction, 7 to 8 p.m., Diamond Way Buddhist Center, 507 Main St., 608-620-4836.

FOOD

WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, 4 to 6 p.m., South Community Library, 1307 S. 16th St.

FUNDRAISER

Chickencue to benefit the Friends of the Onalaska Library and the Onalaska Area Historical Society, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 741 Oak Ave. S., Onalaska, $9/$9.50. 608-781-9568.

HEALTH

Tai Chi Fundamentals, 11 to 11:40 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations. 608-792-7483.

Golden Yoga Session 1, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $10 drop-in. 608-791-5295.

Meditation for Emotional Health, 6 to 7 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., 608-791-5295.

HOME/GARDEN

Community gardening and harvest night, 3 to 6 p.m., 801 Kane St., 608-386-3319.

MUSIC

Moon Tunes featuring Woodstock/Monterey Pop tribute, 5 to 9 p.m., Riverside Park band stand, 200 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Don D. Harvey Duo, 6 to 8 p.m., Freighthouse Restaurant, 107 Vine St., 608-784-6211.

Kaleb Harris, 6 to 9 p.m., 608 Brewing Co., 83 Copeland Ave., 608-519-9686.

Open jam, 6 to 10 p.m., Dewey’s Side Street Saloon, 621 St. Paul St., 608-782-9416.

JCat & Skeeter, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Schmidty’s Bar and Grill, 3119 State Road, 608-788-5110.

Old-time music jam session, 7 to 9 p.m., People’s Food Co-op, 315 Fifth Ave. S., 608-785-2205.

Broken Root, 7 to 10 p.m., Trempealeau Hotel, 11332 Main St., Trempealeau, donations. 608-534-6898.

Smoking Gun Showdown, 7 to 10 p.m., Moxie’s Tiki Bar, 1835 Rose St., 608-781-7070.

Baltic to Boardwalk, Pass the Flask and more, 7 to 10 p.m., The Warehouse, 328 Pearl St., 608-784-1422.

Open jam, 8 p.m., The Brickhouse, 228 Fifth Ave. S., 608-790-5739.

Wild Age with Francis Emil Johnson, 8 to 11 p.m., The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.

RECREATION

Pickleball, 8 to 11 a.m., Bluffview Park, 28th and Jackson St.

Pickleball, 9 a.m. to noon, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Oak Park, 2011 Craig Lane W., Onalaska.

Pickleball, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-797-3587.

Trivia, 5 to 7 p.m., McCoy’s Sports Bar, 1571 Ninth Ave. S., Fort McCoy, 608-388-2065.

Pickleball, 5 to 8 p.m., Bluffview Park, 28th and Jackson St.

Trivia, 6 to 8 p.m., The Sports Hub, 25 N. Walnut St., La Crescent, 507-895-2715.

Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Shifty’s Shack, 110 E. Oak St., Sparta, 608-269-6045.

Pickleball, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.

Trivia, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Ye Old Style Inn, 825 Fifth Ave. S., 608-784-5622.

Trivia, 8 to 10 p.m., Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.

THEATER

WSHS Drama Club production of “Hairspray,” 7 p.m., Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts, 405 E. Hamlin St., West Salem, $8. 608-786-1220.

