COMMUNITY
Current events, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., South Side Neighborhood Center, 1300 S. Sixth St.
Reception for Susan Cushing and Joanne Shird, 5 to 7 p.m., VIVA Gallery Artist’s Cooperative, 217 S. Main St., Viroqua, 608-637-6918.
ENTERTAINMENT
Heart of La Crosse: “No Apologies,” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Pump House Regional Arts Center, 119 King St., $18 to $25. 608-785-1434.
FAITH
Buddhist meditation introduction, 7 to 8 p.m., Diamond Way Buddhist Center, 507 Main St., 608-620-4836.
FOOD
WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, 4 to 6 p.m., South Community Library, 1307 S. 16th St.
FUNDRAISER
Chickencue to benefit the Friends of the Onalaska Library and the Onalaska Area Historical Society, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 741 Oak Ave. S., Onalaska, $9/$9.50. 608-781-9568.
HEALTH
Tai Chi Fundamentals, 11 to 11:40 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations. 608-792-7483.
Golden Yoga Session 1, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $10 drop-in. 608-791-5295.
Meditation for Emotional Health, 6 to 7 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., 608-791-5295.
HOME/GARDEN
Community gardening and harvest night, 3 to 6 p.m., 801 Kane St., 608-386-3319.
MUSIC
Moon Tunes featuring Woodstock/Monterey Pop tribute, 5 to 9 p.m., Riverside Park band stand, 200 Veterans Memorial Drive.
Don D. Harvey Duo, 6 to 8 p.m., Freighthouse Restaurant, 107 Vine St., 608-784-6211.
Kaleb Harris, 6 to 9 p.m., 608 Brewing Co., 83 Copeland Ave., 608-519-9686.
Open jam, 6 to 10 p.m., Dewey’s Side Street Saloon, 621 St. Paul St., 608-782-9416.
JCat & Skeeter, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Schmidty’s Bar and Grill, 3119 State Road, 608-788-5110.
Old-time music jam session, 7 to 9 p.m., People’s Food Co-op, 315 Fifth Ave. S., 608-785-2205.
Broken Root, 7 to 10 p.m., Trempealeau Hotel, 11332 Main St., Trempealeau, donations. 608-534-6898.
Smoking Gun Showdown, 7 to 10 p.m., Moxie’s Tiki Bar, 1835 Rose St., 608-781-7070.
Baltic to Boardwalk, Pass the Flask and more, 7 to 10 p.m., The Warehouse, 328 Pearl St., 608-784-1422.
Open jam, 8 p.m., The Brickhouse, 228 Fifth Ave. S., 608-790-5739.
Wild Age with Francis Emil Johnson, 8 to 11 p.m., The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.
RECREATION
Pickleball, 8 to 11 a.m., Bluffview Park, 28th and Jackson St.
Pickleball, 9 a.m. to noon, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Oak Park, 2011 Craig Lane W., Onalaska.
Pickleball, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-797-3587.
Trivia, 5 to 7 p.m., McCoy’s Sports Bar, 1571 Ninth Ave. S., Fort McCoy, 608-388-2065.
Pickleball, 5 to 8 p.m., Bluffview Park, 28th and Jackson St.
Trivia, 6 to 8 p.m., The Sports Hub, 25 N. Walnut St., La Crescent, 507-895-2715.
Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Shifty’s Shack, 110 E. Oak St., Sparta, 608-269-6045.
Pickleball, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.
Trivia, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Ye Old Style Inn, 825 Fifth Ave. S., 608-784-5622.
Trivia, 8 to 10 p.m., Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
THEATER
WSHS Drama Club production of “Hairspray,” 7 p.m., Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts, 405 E. Hamlin St., West Salem, $8. 608-786-1220.