COMMUNITY
Weigent Park Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon, Weigent Park, 1500 Cass St., 608-789-7128.
Weigent Hogan Neighborhood Association general meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 401 West Ave. S., 608-385-8822.
Monday Night at the Movies, 6 to 8 p.m., La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St, 608-789-7127.
National Alliance on Mental Illness support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Family & Children’s Center, 1707 Main St.
FAMILY
Art Adventures Camp: Clay Building Boot Camp, 8:15 to 11:30 a.m., UW-L Center for the Arts, Room 203, 333 N. 16th St., $30. 608-785-6500.
Art Adventures Camp: Drawing Studio, 12:15 to 3:30 p.m., UW-L Center for the Arts, Room 203, 333 N. 16th St., $30. 608-785-6500.
GOVERNMENT
Onalaska Board of Education, 6 p.m., Onalaska High School boardroom, 700 Hilltopper Place, Onalaska, 608-781-9700.
Holmen School Board, 7 p.m., district office board room, 1019 McHugh Road, Holmen, 608-526-6610.
West Salem School Board, 7 p.m., Heider Center meeting room, 405 E. Hamlin St., 608-786-0700.
MUSIC
Open jam, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
RECREATION
Pickleball, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.
Euchre or 500, 12:45 p.m., Southside Senior Center, 1220 Denton St., $2.
Bingo, 6 to 8:05 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 630 S. Sixth St., La Crosse, $5 to $10. 608-782-7514.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Boot Hill Pub, 1501 Saint Andrew St., La Crosse.
Pickleball, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.
Trivia, 8 to 10 p.m., Bodega Brew Pub, 122 S. Fourth St., 608-785-7666.
