You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TODAY IN YOUR BACKYARD
0 comments

TODAY IN YOUR BACKYARD

{{featured_button_text}}

COMMUNITY

Tai chi fundamentals adapted program, 11 to 11:40 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations, 608-792-7483.

Golden Yoga Session 2, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $12, 608-791-5295.

Chair yoga, noon to 12:40 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations, 608-781-0129.

Current events, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 S. Sixth St.

WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Margaret Annett Headstart, 1321 St. James St., 608-782-6003.

CRAFT program: Get Your Loved One Sober, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry St., 608-784-4177.

Qigong Session 2, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $12, 608-791-5295.

GALAXY, 6 to 8 p.m., The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection, 230 S. Sixth St., 608-784-0452.

Speaker, David Gergen, 6 p.m., Student Union, UW-L, 608-785-8000.

Buddhist meditation intro, 7 to 8 p.m., Diamond Way Buddhist Center, 507 Main St., 608-620-4836.

FAMILY

Tales for Twos, 10:15 to 10:40 a.m., Holmen Public Library, 608-399-3384.

MUSIC

Reptile House, 6 to 9 p.m., Pearl Street Brewing, 1401 St. Andrew St., 608-784-4832.

Open jam, 6 to 10 p.m., Dewey’s Side Street Saloon, 621 St. Paul St., 608-782-9416.

Old Time Music Session, 7 to 9 p.m., Old Time Music Session, People’s Food Co-op, 608-785-2205.

RECREATION

Pickleball, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Houser YMCA, Onalaska.

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-797-3587.

Trivia, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ten Point Pub at Whitetail Ridge, Sparta, 608-388-4498.

Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Shifty’s Shack, Sparta, 608-269-6045.

Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Fox Hollow, N3287 Hwy. OA, 608-786-4653.

Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Schmitty’s TimeOut Tavern, La Crescent, Minn., 507 895-4239.

Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Features Sports Bar & Grill, Holmen, 608-526-3600.

Find an expanded calendar or submit your event at lacrossetribune.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

THINGS TO DO

Feb. 14: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center hosts Melanie & Lynda and their Valentine’s Day music program, 10:15 a.m. Public welcome.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News