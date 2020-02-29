You are the owner of this article.
TODAY IN YOUR BACKYARD
TODAY IN YOUR BACKYARD

COMMUNITY

Raising Rainbows, 10 a.m. to noon, The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection, 230 S. Sixth St., 608-784-0452.

Brewery tour, 1 to 4 p.m., Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 St. Andrew St., $8, 608-784-4832.

Planetarium program, 1 to 2:15 p.m., Cowley Hall planetarium, UW-L, $3 $5, 608-785-8669.

2020 Progresstival, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Concordia Ballroom, 1129 La Crosse St.

Puzzle mania, 2 to 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2503 Main St., 608-799-2326.

Assorted meat box drawing, 5 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 52, 711 S. Sixth St.

Comedy open mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Pearl Street Brewing, 1401 St. Andrew St., 608-784-4832.

MUSIC

Dewey’s Afternoon Jam Fest, 1 to 5 p.m., Dewey’s Side Street Saloon, 621 St. Paul St., 507-961-3975.

Kinda Fonda Wanda, 2 to 5 p.m., Trempealeau Hotel, Trempealeau, donations, 608-534-6898.

Shay and Joe Cody, 3 to 7 p.m., Hummer’s Pub, Hokah, Minn., 608-792-2552.

The Tommy Bentz Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Trempealeau Hotel, Trempealeau, donations, 608-534-6898.

JCat & Skeeter, JCat & Skeeter Trio , 7 to 10 p.m., The Waterfront Tavern, 328 S. Front St., 608-782-5400.

Michael Charles, 7:30 p.m., Pump House Regional Arts Center, 119 King St., $18 to $24, 608-785-1434.

Leap Day Pop-Up Dance, 7:30 to 8 p.m., Concordia Ballroom, 1129 La Crosse St., $5 to $10. 608-615-8692.

Audio Jack, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Alpine Inn, W5717 Bliss Road, 608-784-8470.

The Brianna Rae Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Mindoro, 507-961-3975.

Angelic Fury, 8 p.m. to midnight, Bottoms Up, 500 Copeland Ave., 608-782-6008.

RECREATION

Poses and Pints, 11 a.m. to noon, Pearl Street Brewing, 1401 St. Andrew St., $10, 608-784-4832.

Euchre or 500, 12:45 p.m., American Legion, 711 S. Sixth St., $2. 608-782-3232.

Trivia, 1 to 3 p.m., Arterial Bar and Grill, 1003 S. 16th St., 608-782-9247.

THEATER

“Proof,” 7:30 p.m., La Crosse Community Theatre production, Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 S. Front St., $24 to $28. 608-784-9292.

Find an expanded calendar or submit your event at lacrossetribune.com.

Calendar

THINGS TO DO

Feb. 14: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center hosts Melanie & Lynda and their Valentine’s Day music program, 10:15 a.m. Public welcome.

