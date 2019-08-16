Kornfest, with music by Dude Fresh from 5 to 8 p.m. and Burnin Whiskey from 9 p.m. to midnight, Holmen, 608-526-4444.
Houston County Fair, with teen dance at 8 p.m., Caledonia, Minn., 507-725-3397.
SEMBA Bluegrass Festival, Cushon’s Peak Campground, Houston, Minn., 507-864-8109.
Whitehall Beef and Dairy Days, Whitehall.
Books and gift fair, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System’s Lang Conference Room, 700 West Ave. S., 608-392-2709.
Pickleball, 9:30 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m., Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.
Hixon House tours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Historic Hixon House, 429 N. Seventh St., $6 to $10, 608-782-1980.
Club Connectivity, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., $2, 608-789-8640.
Farmers Market Pop-Up Library, 4 to 6 p.m., Cameron Park Farmers Market, Fifth Avenue and King Street, 608-789-7189.
Farmer’s market story time, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Cameron Park Farmers Market, Fifth Avenue and King Street, 608-789-7128.
Brewery tours, 5 to 6 p.m., Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 St. Andrew St., $8. 608-784-4832.
Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8 p.m., Awaken Church, W4160 Hwy. O, La Crosse, 608-304-9402.
