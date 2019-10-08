COMMUNITY
Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration Global Tent Open, St. Rose Convent, 920 Market St., 608-791-5611.
Golden yoga, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $12, 608-791-5295.
League of Women Voters Lunch and Learn, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Waterfront, Cargill Room South, 328 S. Front St., 608-788-3549.
Coulee Region Woodcarvers, noon to 7 p.m., Main Library Basement, 800 Main St., 608-788-7784.
Chair yoga, noon to 12:35 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations. 608-781-0129.
Tai chi fundamentals adapted program, 1 to 1:40 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church (lower level), 1931 Loomis St., donations. 608-792-7483.
Connect2Nature, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., 608-789-8640.
La Crosse County National Alliance on Mental Illness event, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 S. Sixth St., 608-519-1647.
Come for Supper free community meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 Division St.
Community dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 Fourth Ave. N., Onalaska, 608-783-3380.
The Sound of Bowls, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., 608-791-5295.
FAMILY
Story time, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Holmen Public Library, 121 W. Legion St., Holmen, 608-399-3384.
Story time, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Hazel Brown Leicht Memorial Library, 201 Neshonoc Road, West Salem, 608-399-3372.
GOVERNMENT
Town of Campbell meeting, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 783-0050.
Onalaska Town Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 608-783-4958.
Bangor Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Bangor, 608-486-4084
Onalaska Common Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 608-781-9530.
MUSIC
Open Jam, with The Organic Music Cooperative, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Trempealeau Hotel, Trempealeau, 608-534-6898.
Joe Cody Jam , 7 to 10 p.m., Angry Way Out, Brice Prairie, 608-792-2552.
Coulee Chordsmen barbershop chorus rehearsal, new singers welcome, 7 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-788-2838.
Jazz night, 8 to 11 p.m., Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.
RECREATION
Bingo, 6:30 to 9 p.m., American Legion, Onalaska, 608-783-3300.
Duplicate bridge, 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 52, 711 Sixth St. S., 608-797-3587.
Trivia, 8 to 10 p.m., Coulee Golf Bowl, Onalaska, 608-785-7666.
