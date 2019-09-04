{{featured_button_text}}

WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, 9 to 11 a.m., Forest Park, 1230 Badger St., 608-782-6003.

Vinyasa yoga, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $12, 608-791-5295.

Screening of “The Farm,” 7 to 9 p.m., Holmen Village Hall, 421 S. Main St., Holmen, 608-526-4339.

The Ghosts of Historic La Crosse Walking Tour, 8 to 9:20 p.m., Explore La Crosse, 410 East Veterans Memorial Drive, $10. 608-317-2917.

DANCE

Ryan Herman, 7 to 10 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., $6. 608-783-4076.

KARAOKE

Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Neighbors Bar, 1703 George St., 608-792-7969.

MEETINGS

September La Crosse Area Astronomical Society Meeting, 7:15 to 9 p.m., University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Planetarium, 20 Cowley Hall (Basement), 608-785-8669.

MUSIC

Cheez Land Uke Band, 6 to 8 p.m., The Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., $3. 608-792-7483.

Irish traditional music session, 7 to 10 p.m., Strassers, 1310 Denton St., 608-784-1968.

Open mic, 8 p.m., The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.

RECREATION

Pickleball, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.

Euchre or 500, 12:45 p.m., American Legion, 711 S. Sixth St., $2. 608-782-3232.

Bar Bingo, 6 p.m., La Crosse American Legion, 711 S. Sixth St., 608-782-3232.

Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., The Eagle’s Nest, 1914 Campbell Road, 608-782-3969.

SPEAKERS AND PROGRAMS

Breakfast Optimists, 7 to 8 a.m., People’s Food Co-op, 315 Fifth Ave. S.

Find an expanded calendar or submit your event at lacrossetribune.com.

