COMMUNITY
Coulee Region Woodcarvers, drop in anytime 2:30 to 8 p.m., Southside Senior Center basement, 1220 Denton St., 608-788-7784.
Veterans Memorial Pool preview, 5 to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St., 608-492-4392.
The Greener Life: Learn to Live More Sustainably, Coulee Region Sierra Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Ho-Chunk Nations Three Rivers House, 724 Main St.
DANCE
Lula Washington Dance Theatre, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, 929 Jackson St., $28 to $38, 608-796-3100.
FAMILY
Story time, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Holmen Public Library, 121 W. Legion St., 608-781-9568; 6:30 to 7 p.m., Hazel Brown Leicht Memorial Library, 201 Neshonoc Road, West Salem, 608-781-9568.
FOOD
Come for Supper, free community meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., 608-782-3458.
HEALTH & FITNESS
Golden yoga, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $10 walk-in, 608-791-5295.
MEETING
West Salem Finance and Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m., West Salem Community Center meeting room, 175 S. Leonard St.,
MUSIC
Coulee Chordsmen barbershop chorus rehearsal, new singers welcome, 7 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-788-2838.
Jazz night, 8 to 11 p.m., The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.
Horrible Redenbacher, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Players, 300 S. Fourth St., 608-784-4200.
RECREATION
Bingo, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, 608-783-3300.
Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Cotter Pin, 20671 Hwy. 27, Leon, 608-487-8118.
Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sloopy's Bar & Grill, 163 Copeland Ave., 608-785-0245.
Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Stolpa's Stein Haus, 324 Jay St., 608-519-2421.
Trivia, 8 to 10 p.m., Coulee Golf Bowl, 100 Green Coulee Road, Onalaska, 608-785-7666.
